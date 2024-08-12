Ecuadorian military, EM leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Elmer Quijada, a pararescueman assigned to the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, discusses the unit’s mission with Ecuadorian military and civilian emergency management officials during a tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 6, 2024. The Ecuadorians were visiting as part of the State Partnership Program to learn more about the Kentucky Guard’s emergency response capabilities and interagency cooperation across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

