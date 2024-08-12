Ecuadorian military, EM leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard

Severo Fernando Regalado Rosales, communications director for Cuenca Firefighters in Ecuador, talks to Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing during an information exchange for the State Partnership Program at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 9, 2024. Rosales was one of six Ecuadorian military and civilian emergency management officials who spent a week touring Kentucky National Guard facilities and civilian emergency response agencies to learn more about the Kentucky Guard’s capabilities and interagency cooperation across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

