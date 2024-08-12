A U.S. Marine assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rappels from a tower during advanced mountain warfare training led by Republic of Korea Marines at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 06:24 Photo ID: 8597813 VIRIN: 240813-M-LO557-1941 Resolution: 2939x4407 Size: 3.01 MB Location: ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, KR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Advanced Mountain Warfare Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.