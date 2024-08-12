Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Advanced Mountain Warfare Training [Image 4 of 8]

    ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Advanced Mountain Warfare Training

    ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rappels from a tower during advanced mountain warfare training led by Republic of Korea Marines at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 06:24
    Location: ROK MARINE CORPS BASE POHANG, KR
    TAGS

    Korea
    15th MEU
    Integrated Training
    ROK Marines
    USMCNews
    Ironclad Alliance

