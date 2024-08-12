ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Advanced Mountain Warfare Training

U.S. Marine Corps Kaleb Moore, right, a mortarman assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, conducts simulated helicopter rappelling alongside Republic of Korea Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Cho Jaehyun, a lead ranger instructor assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, during advanced mountain warfare training at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

