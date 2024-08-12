ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Advanced Mountain Warfare Training

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a simulated rope river crossing during advanced mountain warfare training led by Republic of Korea Marines at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

