    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 and Philippine Service Members Assist and Donate Books for Legazpi Schools [Image 3 of 8]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 and Philippine Service Members Assist and Donate Books for Legazpi Schools

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug 15. 2024) - U.S. Navy Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) service members take a group photo with members of the school board during a 1,200 book donation in support of local schools as part of a community outreach event for PP24-2 in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 15, 2024. The books address the critical limitation of English literacy highlighted across all 56 schools in the district. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 and Philippine Service Members Assist and Donate Books for Legazpi Schools [Image 8 of 8], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

