Pacific Partnership 24-2 Donates Books to Legazpi School System

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug 15. 2024) - U.S. Navy Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) service members take a group photo with members of the school board during a 1,200 book donation in support of local schools as part of a community outreach event for PP24-2 in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 15, 2024. The books address the critical limitation of English literacy highlighted across all 56 schools in the district. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

By: Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnold-Hendershot





LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 15, 2024) – The U.S. Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines worked side-by-side to donate books in English to local schools in support of a community outreach initiative for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) at the Legazpi City Library Hub, Aug. 15, 2024.

With the help of U.S. Navy Lt. Jon Saadey, PP24-2 Philippines officer-in-charge, Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Zumwalt, mission chaplain and host nation outreach events lead, Mr. Danilo E. Despi, Legazpi school district superintendent, as well as the help of Philippine book distributors, the PP24-2 team supplied over 1,200 books to bolster primary and secondary education within the Legazpi City School District.

“This project, identified by the superintendent, stems directly from the successful implementation of the pre-deployment site survey process of Pacific Partnership,” said Saadey. “It addresses the critical shortcoming of English literacy that was highlighted across all 56 schools in the district.”

The book donations directly support both primary and secondary education with a wide range of titles, specifically aimed to enhance English literacy in Legazpi. These books will benefit current students and teachers as well as future generations, bolster domestic stability and economic security, and strengthen coordination with the U.S. government and other English-speaking partners and allies.

“It’s really exciting to see, not just how much of a blessing it is to the students, the teachers and the staff,” said Zumwalt. “But also to see another example of how Pacific Partnership brought so many different organizations, nationalities and militaries together, just to make this delivery happen.”

The Pacific Partnership mission brings a unique opportunity for collaboration and cooperation to the Indo-Pacific in a deliberate, sustainable, and transparent way by working to enhance the knowledge, experience, and capacity of all participants.

The PP24-2 team will make mission stops in Federated States of Micronesia, Philippines, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit, www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership.

