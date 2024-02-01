Pacific Partnership 2024-2 and Philippine Service Members Assist and Donate Books for Legazpi Schools

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug 15. 2024) - U.S. Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members and school district personnel unbox and label 1,200 books donated to local schools as part of a community outreach event for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 15, 2024. The books address the critical limitation of English literacy highlighted across all 56 schools in the district. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

