    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course [Image 6 of 8]

    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    Ofc. Frank Fejeran, 36th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, kneels behind a riot shield during an Arc Light Defender Course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 8, 2024. The course was designed for all 36th SFS defenders to hone their law enforcement skills through various tasks to include dismounted tactics, combat arms training, riot control and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 18:43
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

