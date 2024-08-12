Ofc. Joseph Cruz, 36th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, looks for simulated opposing forces during an Arc Light Defender Course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 2, 2024. The course was designed for all 36th SFS defenders to hone their law enforcement skills through various tasks to include dismounted tactics, combat arms training, riot control and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.18.2024 18:43 Photo ID: 8597203 VIRIN: 240802-F-CX880-1096 Resolution: 3860x2574 Size: 5.74 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.