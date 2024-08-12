Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course [Image 4 of 8]

    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    Class 24-04 Arc Light Defender Course students assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 2, 2024. The course was designed for all 36th SFS defenders to hone their law enforcement skills through various tasks to include dismounted tactics, combat arms training, riot control and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 18:43
    Photo ID: 8597202
    VIRIN: 240802-F-CX880-1031
    Resolution: 2885x1923
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course
    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course
    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course
    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course
    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course
    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course
    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course
    Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    USAF
    36th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download