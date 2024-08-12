Class 24-04 Arc Light Defender Course students assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 2, 2024. The course was designed for all 36th SFS defenders to hone their law enforcement skills through various tasks to include dismounted tactics, combat arms training, riot control and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.18.2024 18:43 Photo ID: 8597202 VIRIN: 240802-F-CX880-1031 Resolution: 2885x1923 Size: 4.19 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Class 04-24 completes Arc Light Defender Course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.