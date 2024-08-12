Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama [Image 4 of 6]

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama

    COLóN, PANAMA

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 18, 2024) Bea-Jay Aquino, left, a civilian mariner, and Electronic Technician 1st Class Lucas Young, middle, both assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), wrap mooring line around a chock in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 15:08
    Photo ID: 8597020
    VIRIN: 240818-N-NS135-1054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: COLóN, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama
    USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama
    USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama
    USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama
    USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama
    USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download