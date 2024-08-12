USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 18, 2024) Bea-Jay Aquino, left, a civilian mariner, and Electronic Technician 1st Class Lucas Young, middle, both assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), wrap mooring line around a chock in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8597020
|VIRIN:
|240818-N-NS135-1054
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
