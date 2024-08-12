USNS Burlington Arrives in Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 18, 2024) Irvin de Obaldia, right, a Panamanian harbor pilot; Capt. Tyler Driscoll, middle, captain of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10); and Zachary Jonsson, left, the first mate of Burlington, navigate the ship into the port in Colón, Panama for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

