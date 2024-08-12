USNS Burlington arrives in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2024

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 18, 2024) – Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrived in Colón, Panama on Aug. 18, 2024 as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024.



Panama is the final stop on this iteration of the Continuing Promise mission, which has seen previous stops in Jamaica, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Colombia. This visit to Panama is the seventh such visit for Continuing Promise since the exercise first began in 2007, and first visit to Colón since 2019. Burlington served as the primary ship for Continuing Promise 2023, which stopped in Almirante, Panama.



“We are excited for Continuing Promise’s return to Panama,” said Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, Continuing Promise 2024 mission commander. “We have seen so much success on this mission with our various partners and we aim to finish strong with our partners here.”



Thirty U.S. Navy medical professionals specializing in dentistry, family and geriatric medicine, optometry, nursing, pharmacy, biomedical equipment repair, land radiology will partner with Panamanian Ministry of Health personnel and civilian medical professionals to provide care at Clinica Dr. Hugo Spadafora and Parque de Juventud during the mission’s visit to Colón.



“My favorite part of this mission is working with host nation medical professionals and students,” said Cmdr. Brent Collins, an ophthalmologist with the mission. “It is really different from the regular grind working by yourself.”



A detachment of four U.S. Army veterinary professionals will also provide working dog subject matter expert exchanges to the Panamanian Ministry of Security and partner-led veterinary events with local veterinary professionals.



Along with medical personnel, the CP24 team also includes a detachment from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band called “Uncharted Waters.” The band will perform and conduct music clinics at seven separate events throughout the visit.



“I enjoy seeing what we share in common despite not speaking the same language,” said Musician 1st Class Benjamin Fodor. “I also enjoy seeing what’s different in how we see music and how we can learn from one another.”



Ten U.S. Navy engineers, known as Seabees, will conduct renovations throughout the week on a clinic at the Colón branch of the Panamanian Ministry of Health’s Centro Reintegra.



U.S. Navy Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) professionals will host two multi-day seminars, a on the topic of gender-based violence. WPS is a UN initiative that started with UNSCR 1325 signed in 2000. The UN resolution is a public acknowledgement that women are more adversely impacted by conflict and crisis, and including women in security planning will lead to a more peaceful world.



While in Panama, U.S. Department of Defense humanitarian assistance and disaster relief professionals will partner with non-government organizations such as the International Federation of the Red Cross, University of Miami, and Deployed Logix to host a two-day training event. The first day will feature a classroom training on disaster relief tactics with the second day being a field training day to put those tactics into action.



Panama is the last mission stop of Continuing Promise 2024. After departing Panama, USNS Burlington will sail back to the United States to complete the mission.



