    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE GAFPB [Image 9 of 9]

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE GAFPB

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Edward Muniz 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Cpl. Kevin Medina, Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad, participates in the flexed arm hang during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge testing as part of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition on Aug. 18, 2024 in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8596985
    VIRIN: 240818-D-NR812-7632
    Resolution: 1366x2048
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE GAFPB [Image 9 of 9], by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

