Staff Sgt. Lissete Ugalde, Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad leader, finds her stride during of run portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge testing as part of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition on Aug. 18, 2024 in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.18.2024 14:49 Photo ID: 8596984 VIRIN: 240818-D-NR812-7983 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 1.45 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE GAFPB [Image 9 of 9], by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.