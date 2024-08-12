TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE GAFPB

Sgt. Ryan Meglio, Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad, finishes the last stretch of run portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge testing as part of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition on Aug. 18, 2024 in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

