Kuwait Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces' Combined Task Force 152 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

240818-N-VO134-1011 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2024) Royal Saudi Navy Capt. Assem Alamri, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 18. CTF 152 is one of five task forces operated by Combined Maritime Forces, and enhances regional maritime cooperation focusing on illicit non-state actors in the Arabian Gulf, especially between Gulf Cooperation Council nations. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
