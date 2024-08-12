Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwait Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces' Combined Task Force 152 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [Image 3 of 3]

    Kuwait Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces' Combined Task Force 152 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240818-N-VO134-1004 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2024) Left to right, Royal Saudi Navy Capt. Assem Alamri, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), and Kuwait Naval Force Brig. Gen. Talal Alkandri, incoming commander of CTF 152, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 18. CTF 152 is one of five task forces operated by Combined Maritime Forces, and enhances regional maritime cooperation focusing on illicit non-state actors in the Arabian Gulf, especially between Gulf Cooperation Council nations. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 09:38
    VIRIN: 240818-N-VO134-1004
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Kuwait
    Change of Command
    CTF 152
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Kuwait Naval Force
    Royal Saudi Navy

