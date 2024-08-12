Kuwait Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces' Combined Task Force 152 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

240818-N-VO134-1004 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2024) Left to right, Royal Saudi Navy Capt. Assem Alamri, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), and Kuwait Naval Force Brig. Gen. Talal Alkandri, incoming commander of CTF 152, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 18. CTF 152 is one of five task forces operated by Combined Maritime Forces, and enhances regional maritime cooperation focusing on illicit non-state actors in the Arabian Gulf, especially between Gulf Cooperation Council nations. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

