Kuwait Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces' Combined Task Force 152 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

MANAMA, Bahrain - The Kuwait Naval Force assumed command of a multinational naval task force focused on maritime security in the Arabian Gulf during a ceremony here, Aug. 18.



Brig. Gen. Talal Alkandri relieved Capt. Assem Alamri of the Royal Saudi Navy as commander of Combined Task Force 152.



Alamari had assumed command of CTF-152 on Aug. 28, 2023. Under his leadership, the multinational team conducted 11 exercises and operations to promote maritime security and stability. This included four focused operations, two search-and-rescue exercises, and five joint patrols with international and regional navies in the Gulf. Alamari also conducted six key leader engagements which enhanced relations between CTF-152, CMF, and regional countries.



Alkandi comes to CTF-152 after commanding Squadron 73 in Kuwait.



Established in 2004, CTF 152 is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational naval partnership of 45 nations, promoting security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world's most important shipping lanes.

