A Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine with 8th Engineer Company, 2nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, observes a ROK KM16 anti-personnel practice mine activate during a bilateral conventional minefield exchange during Korean Marine Exchange Program 24.2 on Gunha-Rhi, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2024. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.18.2024 04:35 Photo ID: 8596836 VIRIN: 240801-M-YW540-5483 Resolution: 3664x5493 Size: 1.54 MB Location: GUNHA-RHI, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMEP 24.2 | Bilateral Conventional Minefield Exchange [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Paley Fenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.