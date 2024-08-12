KMEP 24.2 | Bilateral Conventional Minefield Exchange

A Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine with 8th Engineer Company, 2nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, instructs U.S. Marines with Company B, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, how to arm a ROK KM16 anti-personnel practice mine during a bilateral conventional minefield exchange during Korean Marine Exchange Program 24.2 on Gunha-Rhi, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2024. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

