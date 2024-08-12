Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMEP 24.2 | Bilateral Conventional Minefield Exchange [Image 8 of 22]

    KMEP 24.2 | Bilateral Conventional Minefield Exchange

    GUNHA-RHI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine with 8th Engineer Company, 2nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, instructs U.S. Marines with Company B, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, how to arm a ROK KM16 anti-personnel practice mine during a bilateral conventional minefield exchange during Korean Marine Exchange Program 24.2 on Gunha-Rhi, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2024. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 04:36
    Photo ID: 8596823
    VIRIN: 240801-M-YW540-5155
    Resolution: 7582x5057
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: GUNHA-RHI, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMEP 24.2 | Bilateral Conventional Minefield Exchange [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Paley Fenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Bilateral
    9th ESB
    3rd MLG
    KMEP
    KMEP 24.2

