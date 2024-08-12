Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMEP 24.2 | Bilateral Conventional Minefield Exchange [Image 12 of 22]

    KMEP 24.2 | Bilateral Conventional Minefield Exchange

    GUNHA-RHI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine with 8th Engineer Company, 2nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, pulls the safety pin a ROK KM16 practice mine during a bilateral conventional minefield exchange during Korean Marine Exchange Program 24.2 on Gunha-Rhi, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2024. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 04:35
    Location: GUNHA-RHI, KR
    Exchange
    Bilateral
    9th ESB
    3rd MLG
    KMEP
    KMEP 24.2

