FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024

Soldiers assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, engage targets on Aug. 14, 2024, while conducting a live-fire event during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition hosted at Fort Carson, Colorado. The competition demonstrates that the U.S. Army remains the most lethal fighting force in the world, with participants overcoming various challenging obstacles. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

