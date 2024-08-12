FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024

U.S. Army Spc. Kewende A. Nanga, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, Negotiates a water obstacle as part of a live-fire event during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition hosted at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition sets conditions for Soldiers to demonstrate holistic Warrior Ethos through a series of physically demanding and mentally challenging tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US