FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024

U.S. Army Spc. Kewende A. Nanga, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, Negotiates a water obstacle as part of a live-fire event during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition hosted at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition sets conditions for Soldiers to demonstrate holistic Warrior Ethos through a series of physically demanding and mentally challenging tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 20:44
|Photo ID:
|8596458
|VIRIN:
|240814-O-NO077-5138
|Resolution:
|4477x4477
|Size:
|15.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
