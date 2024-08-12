Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Spc. Kewende A. Nanga, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, Negotiates a water obstacle as part of a live-fire event during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition hosted at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition sets conditions for Soldiers to demonstrate holistic Warrior Ethos through a series of physically demanding and mentally challenging tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

