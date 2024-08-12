Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Steven R. Muthart assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps.receives a brief, Aug. 15, 2024, during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. Soldiers and Noncommissioned officers will be assessed on their ability to execute warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    FORSCOM
    Sapper
    Ranger
    Airborne
    Best Squad Competition

