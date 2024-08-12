U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Steven R. Muthart assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineers Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps.receives a brief, Aug. 15, 2024, during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition. Soldiers and Noncommissioned officers will be assessed on their ability to execute warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 20:44
|Photo ID:
|8596456
|VIRIN:
|240814-O-NO077-1257
|Resolution:
|5168x5168
|Size:
|14.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Lekendrick Stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.