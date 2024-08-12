240816-N-PH222-1999 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2024)

Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), left, render honors after concluding a maneuvering exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109), during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA, AT SEA
This work, USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan Breeden