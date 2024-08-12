USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109)

240816-N-PH222-1199 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2024)
U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), right, conducts a maneuvering exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109), during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 23:52
|Photo ID:
|8595849
|VIRIN:
|240816-N-PH222-1199
|Resolution:
|5387x3848
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
