Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109) [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109)

    PHILIPPINE SEA, AT SEA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240816-N-PH222-1528 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2024)
    U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), top, conducts a maneuvering exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109), during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 23:52
    Photo ID: 8595852
    VIRIN: 240816-N-PH222-1528
    Resolution: 5756x4111
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA, AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109)
    USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109)
    USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109)
    USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109)
    USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109)
    USS Blue Ridge Maneuvering Exercise with JMSDF JS Ariake (DD-109)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S.
    Fleet
    Navy
    7th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download