    Dengue Fever Exercise [Image 11 of 13]

    Dengue Fever Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elvin Rivera Mora, a security forces journeyman, assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, arrests a mock rioter during Dengue Fever exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. Dengue Fever was a training exercise, where the Airmen reinforced their readiness by executing aerial port debarkation and airfield assessment with contested & degraded combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8595343
    VIRIN: 240810-Z-AP021-4013
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15.81 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    This work, Dengue Fever Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

