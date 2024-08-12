U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, guard an entry point during Dengue Fever Exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. Dengue Fever was a training exercise, where the Airmen reinforced their readiness by executing aerial port debarkation and airfield assessment with contested & degraded combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

