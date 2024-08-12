U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elvin Rivera Mora, a security forces journeyman, assigned to the 156th Security Operation Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks through a radio during Dengue Fever exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. Dengue Fever was a training exercise, where the Airmen reinforced their readiness by executing aerial port debarkation and airfield assessment with contested & degraded combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

