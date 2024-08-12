MC-130J Pembrey Sands Beach Landing

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, takes off from Pembrey Sands beach, Wales, July 22, 2024. Unimproved surface landing training provides crucial data for both Special Tactics teams and the aircrews, and showcases the MC-130J's ability to land in austere locations with various types of cargo and weapon systems. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024