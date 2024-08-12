Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC-130J Pembrey Sands Beach Landing [Image 1 of 2]

    MC-130J Pembrey Sands Beach Landing

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.22.2024

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Combat Controller with the 321st Special Tactics Squadron observes an MC-130J Commando II taking off from Pembrey Sands beach, Wales, July 22, 2024. Unimproved surface landing training provides crucial data for both Special Tactics teams and the aircrews, and showcases the MC-130J's ability to land in austere locations with various types of cargo and weapon systems. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Combat Controller
    Special Tactics
    beach landing
    MC-130J
    352 SOW

