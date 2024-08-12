Christine McNeace, right, the school liaison officer assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, observes hermit crabs with children at the Juneteenth celebration June 22 on Torii Beach.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 22:14 Photo ID: 8593589 VIRIN: 240622-A-VF108-1009 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 2.62 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juneteenth National Independence Day Torii Festival 22 JUN 2024 9 [Image 12 of 12], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.