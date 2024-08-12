A group of visitors dances at the Juneteenth celebration June 22 on Torii Beach.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8593611
|VIRIN:
|240622-A-VF108-1030
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Juneteenth National Independence Day Torii Festival 22 JUN 2024 30 [Image 12 of 12], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.