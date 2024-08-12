Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juneteenth National Independence Day Torii Festival 22 JUN 2024 30 [Image 12 of 12]

    Juneteenth National Independence Day Torii Festival 22 JUN 2024 30

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    A group of visitors dances at the Juneteenth celebration June 22 on Torii Beach.

