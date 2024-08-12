Chad Orgaard and his daughters, Madison, left, and Reagan, right, sit in front of a water fountain at the Juneteenth celebration June 22 on Torii Beach.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 22:14 Photo ID: 8593590 VIRIN: 240622-A-VF108-1006 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 3.21 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juneteenth National Independence Day Torii Festival 22 JUN 2024 6 [Image 12 of 12], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.