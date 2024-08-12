Army Reserve Spc. Devon Mina, a 12N Heavy Equipment Operator student at the 80th Training Command Total Army School System at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., clears the dirt out of a gully in preparation for a culvert (piping) installation to reconstruct one of the trails that was washed out from heavy winter rains during 2022 and 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 20:26
|Photo ID:
|8593444
|VIRIN:
|240702-A-QR381-8107
|Resolution:
|6808x4592
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.