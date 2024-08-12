FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas

Army Reserve Spc. Devon Mina, a 12N Heavy Equipment Operator student at the 80th Training Command Total Army School System at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., clears the dirt out of a gully in preparation for a culvert (piping) installation to reconstruct one of the trails that was washed out from heavy winter rains during 2022 and 2023.

