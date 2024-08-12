Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas [Image 3 of 3]

    FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Stephen K Robinson 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Army Reserve Spc. Devon Mina, a 12N Heavy Equipment Operator student at the 80th Training Command Total Army School System at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., clears the dirt out of a gully in preparation for a culvert (piping) installation to reconstruct one of the trails that was washed out from heavy winter rains during 2022 and 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 20:26
    Photo ID: 8593444
    VIRIN: 240702-A-QR381-8107
    Resolution: 6808x4592
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    heavy equipment operators
    Be All You Can Be
    80th Training Command
    80TTC

