Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas [Image 2 of 3]

    FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Stephen K Robinson 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Army Sgt. Peter Bensen operates a front loader tractor and pours dirt through a sifter to separate the larger rocks and gravel to reuse at the appropriate time to support the culvert that is being installed at a trail in Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The larger rocks and stones are used on the bottom of the culvert and the smaller stones and dirt are used on the sides and top to help keep it in place. Once the culvert is buried, the topsoil is smoothed over to make it a useable trail once again.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 20:26
    Photo ID: 8593442
    VIRIN: 240702-A-QR381-3911
    Resolution: 4890x3887
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas
    FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas
    FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    heavy equipment operators
    Be All You Can Be
    80th Training Command
    80TTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download