FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas

Army Sgt. Peter Bensen operates a front loader tractor and pours dirt through a sifter to separate the larger rocks and gravel to reuse at the appropriate time to support the culvert that is being installed at a trail in Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The larger rocks and stones are used on the bottom of the culvert and the smaller stones and dirt are used on the sides and top to help keep it in place. Once the culvert is buried, the topsoil is smoothed over to make it a useable trail once again.

Date Taken: 07.02.2024
Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US