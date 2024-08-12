PANAMAX 2024 Participants Tour USS Mason Following Exercise

240814-N-DB801-3122

MAYPORT, Fla. – (Aug. 14, 2024) – Brazilian Rear Adm. Jorge Jose de Moraes Rulff, center, commander of the Brazilian Navy 2nd Fleet division, shakes hands with a Sailor assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) before crossing the brow to depart the ship on Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Aug. 14, at the conclusion of PANAMAX 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet hosted the exercise’s combined maritime component command staff of approximately 250 Sailors, Marines, and civilians from 16 partner nations. PANAMAX is a biennial exercise focused on the security of the Pt and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024