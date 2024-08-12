PANAMAX 2024 Participants Tour USS Mason Following Exercise

240814-N-DB801-3048

MAYPORT, Fla. – (Aug. 14, 2024) –– Lt. Cmdr. Brian Van Metre, left, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87)’s combat systems officer, briefs the ship’s command operations center capabilities Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, center, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet commander, second from left, Brazilian Navy Vice Adm. Jose Claudio Oliveira Macedo, second from right, Deputy Chief of Operations for the Brazilian Joint Staff of the Armed Forces, and Brazilian Rear Adm. Jorge Jose de Moraes Rulff, right, commander of the Brazilian Navy 2nd Fleet division, as they tour the ship onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Aug. 14, at the conclusion of U.S. Southern Command’s PANAMAX 2024 exercise. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet hosted the exercise’s combined maritime component command staff of approximately 250 Sailors, Marines, and civilians from 16 partner nations. PANAMAX is a biennial exercise focused on the security of the Pt and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and SouthAmerican region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

