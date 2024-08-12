PANAMAX 2024 Participants Tour USS Mason Following Exercise

240814-N-DB801-3083

MAYPORT, Fla. – (Aug. 14, 2024) – Ens. Emily Moore, Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87)’s public affairs officer, leads a bridge tour for Brazilian Navy personnel during a tour of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) on Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Aug. 14, at the conclusion of U.S. Southern Command’s PANAMAX 2024 exercise. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet hosted the exercise’s combined maritime component command staff of approximately 250 Sailors, Marines, and civilians from 16 partner nations. PANAMAX is a biennial exercise focused on the security of the Pt and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and SouthAmerican region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 Photo ID: 8593054 Location: US