TRADOC Best Squad Day 4 CASCOM

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chase Converse assesses on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) during the TRADOC Best Squad competition. This is one of many events that tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training.



The Combined Arms Support Command team is competing in the TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024. Day 4 is on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) skills for the Export Physical Fitness Assessment at the E3B site at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

