The Combined Arms Support Command team is competing in the TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024. Day 4 is on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) skills for the Export Physical Fitness Assessment at the E3B site at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8592867
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-BQ081-4586
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Day 4 CASCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Deborah Hansen, identified by DVIDS