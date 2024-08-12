Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deborah Hansen 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Specialist Jessica Williams assesses on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) during the TRADOC Best Squad competition. This is one of many events that tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training.

    The Combined Arms Support Command team is competing in the TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024. Day 4 is on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) skills for the Export Physical Fitness Assessment at the E3B site at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Day 4 CASCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Deborah Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

