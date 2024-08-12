Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian Navy Day 2024 [Image 12 of 12]

    Romanian Navy Day 2024

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sailors of the Romanian Forces participate in a uniformed parade at the Romanian Navy Day celebration in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2024. Our enduring relationships are the basis of our ability to enhance readiness and interoperability with our NATO Allies and partners as we respond holistically to threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:23
    Photo ID: 8592073
    VIRIN: 240815-A-TM140-4502
    Resolution: 6344x4229
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian Navy Day 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentOfDefense (DoD)

