Sailors of the Romanian Forces participate in a uniformed parade at the Romanian Navy Day celebration in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2024. Our enduring relationships are the basis of our ability to enhance readiness and interoperability with our NATO Allies and partners as we respond holistically to threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8592073
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-TM140-4502
|Resolution:
|6344x4229
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Romanian Navy Day 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.