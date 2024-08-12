Romanian Navy Day 2024

Sailors of the Romanian Forces participate in a uniformed parade at the Romanian Navy Day celebration in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2024. Our enduring relationships are the basis of our ability to enhance readiness and interoperability with our NATO Allies and partners as we respond holistically to threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

