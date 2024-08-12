A Romanian Naval Vessel fires ammunition during a water show display at the Romanian Navy Day celebration in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2024. The United States provides a significant joint military presence, conducts regional exercises, and provides training and support to our Romanian allies across air, land, and sea domains. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8592064
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-TM140-1053
|Resolution:
|5321x3547
|Size:
|928.58 KB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Romanian Navy Day 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.