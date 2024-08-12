Romanian Navy Day 2024

Sailors of the Romanian Naval Force pose for a photo at the Romanian Navy Day celebration in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2024. Our continuous training and support to multinational exercises gives us the ability to rapidly surge combat-ready forces across theater to support the NATO alliance and project forces together. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
