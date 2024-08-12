Sailors of the Romanian Naval Force pose for a photo at the Romanian Navy Day celebration in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2024. Our continuous training and support to multinational exercises gives us the ability to rapidly surge combat-ready forces across theater to support the NATO alliance and project forces together. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:23 Photo ID: 8592066 VIRIN: 240815-A-TM140-7175 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.88 MB Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanian Navy Day 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.