    Romanian Navy Day 2024 [Image 10 of 12]

    Romanian Navy Day 2024

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sailors of the Romanian Naval Force pose for a photo at the Romanian Navy Day celebration in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2024. Our continuous training and support to multinational exercises gives us the ability to rapidly surge combat-ready forces across theater to support the NATO alliance and project forces together. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:23
    Photo ID: 8592066
    VIRIN: 240815-A-TM140-7175
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    This work, Romanian Navy Day 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentOfDefense (DoD)

