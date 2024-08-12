Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Airmen Participate in Guard Care [Image 10 of 10]

    180FW Airmen Participate in Guard Care

    XENIA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Casandra Wittmann, an aerospace medical technician, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes vitals of a patient during Greene County Guard Care in Xenia, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2024. Guard Care is an event that provides free healthcare to members in the community while service members hone their skills in a real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:17
    Location: XENIA, OHIO, US
