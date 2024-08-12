180FW Airmen Participate in Guard Care

U.S. Air Force Capt. Libby Murray, the immunizations Officer in Charge, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, administers a vaccine to a patient during Greene County Guard Care in Xenia, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2024. Guard Care is an event that provide free healthcare to member in the community while service members hone their skills in a real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)

